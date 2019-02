Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is the comic deal you’re looking for. This weekend only, Comixology is taking up to 67% off dozens of digital Star Wars comics, spanning from the time of the prequel trilogy (what happened to Darth Maul, anyway?), all the way to the highly acclaimed Poe Dameron series. Buy them, you must.