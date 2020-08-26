It's National Women’s Equality Day So Ella Paradis Bundled a Package to Pack Your Bundle

National Women’s Equality Day Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

National Women’s Equality Day Bundle | $49 | Ella Paradis



As mayor of your Lady Town it is your duty nay your right to engage in equal and often pleasure. Ella Paradis wants to help in your journey to fulfilling self-care by giving you this deal with the Women’s Equality Day Bundle. It’s a 69% discount , that’s gotta be intentional .

Advertisement

In a collab with Better Love, this bundle is for a limited time to celebrate how far we’ve come and how far we can come. This pack includes Ella’s Battery Operated Boyfriend, an old fashioned B.O.B. so batteries are in fact needed. I t normally runs for $64. This is a great back up vibe to have if you forget to charge one of your faves. The Blowfish is your other toy in the pack and that’s worth the price for admission alone. It’s a 2 in 1 magic button pusher, c hoose between suction stimulation or a flittering tongue, and it’ s usually $94. They’re paired with a microbial satin bag for storage. You might like it a little dirty ( no judgment ) but these toys don’t. Remember to clean before and after use and give them a cozy home for protection in between being in between.

This bundle will ship free as an extra perk.