It's GameStop's Pro Day, and Everyone Can Save Big on New and Pre-Owned Stuff

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
It’s that time of the... year? Quarter? Something? Anyway, it’s Pro Day at Gamestop, and you can save big on games and merchandise, even if you’re not a Pro Member. That’s right, this sale is actually for everyone this time around! But, Pro Members get additional benefits like four times the reward points. Neat!

Not sure what to get? Some games are on a great discount, like Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for $15, Mortal Kombat 11 for $19, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $17. Or, you can instead go for buy 2 get 1 FunkoPops, if you like those. Gamestop has a ton of them, so you’ll be sure to find three you like!

There are a lot of deals, but make sure to act fast—Pro Day will only last until midnight, so get to spending!

