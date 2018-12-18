Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Coolers are super useful, but they’re not much to look at. They’re also not typically on your radar in the middle of winter, but ignoring deals when they come along is a rookie mistake.

This Keter 7.5-Gallon Cool Bar Patio Beverage Cooler Table is just $56 today, and it’s exactly what you need for all those summer evenings outdoors in the not-so-distant future. (There are also more colorful mod options, if you like your furniture/drink spots to make a statement.)

To really maximize its usefulness, you could use the interior space for storage in between cooler moments. But I somehow doubt that you’d be impressed with three functions if you weren’t already satisfied with the first two.

