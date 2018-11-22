Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.

The book only just came out, but its price just plummeted to an all-time low $20 (technically $19.99, which is annoying given today’s Amazon $20 minimum book coupon). That’s not a lot of rupees for an incredible gift for any Nintendo fan.