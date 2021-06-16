It's all consuming.
It's Dangerous to Game Alone... Take This Clock so You Can Tell Time and Play Three Classic Zelda Adventures on the Go

Pre-orders for the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition have opened up.

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda (Pre-order) | $50 | Amazon

Nintendo has been exploring alternative pieces of hardware to celebrate (and resell us) games throughout their long history. Following the NES and SNES Classics, they released a handheld Super Mario Bros. themed Game & Watch. As a follow up, yesterday we saw Nintendo announce a new The Legend of Zelda themed Game & Watch to add to your collection. Three full games are packed onto it including the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening. Play through these classic adventures as well as an updated Game & Watch original, Vermin now starring Link himself. Also as the name implies, it’s got a dang clock on it. Can’t be a Game & Watch without one of those.

The Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available for pre-order now and releases November, 12th 20201.

