It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

It's Cool to Like Star Wars Again, So Get Star Wars Toys and Apparel for Up to 40% Off

Giovanni Colantonio
Up to 40% Off Star Wars Toys &amp; Apparel | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020
Star Wars is cool again, everyone. It was touch and go there for a few years, but The Mandalorian is back for season two and no one’s mad about it yet. Star Wars fandom is slowly developing a love hate relationship with the franchise after a polarizing trilogy of prequels and spinoffs, but things seem to have stabilized for now. That’s good timing, because Amazon has a sale on Star Wars toys and apparel going. You can get up to 40% off on things like action figures, lightsabers, and most importantly, socks. Here are a few highlights that give you an idea of what you’re getting into here.

Remember Chewbacca Mom? The viral video of a mom wearing a Chewbacca mask and laughing? Man, the internet is really weird. Anyways, that ancient video from the before times features this mask, which is on sale for $22. If you buy it, you become Chewbacca Mom. Put it on and enjoy the “funny GRAAAWR noises,” which is literally in the product description.

Do you want an actual lightsaber? Because you can get an actual lightsaber. Well, I suppose not an actual lightsaber. It (hopefully) won’t cut anyone in half. But it does make authentic lightsaber noises when you swing it and features lighting effects inspired by the real thing. If you just want to display it, it comes with its own stand, but how can you resist the urge to swing this thing and make whooshing noises? In any case, its on sale for $150, 30% on its usual price.

If you think the Jedi are absolutely lame and would rather live the life of a bounty hunter, you can grab a Boba Fett NERF blaster for $56. Notably, this comes with its own Boba Fett face mask to keep you safe from stray NERF balls. I know what you’re thinking. “A face mask you say?” No, you should not wear this out to the grocery store to protect yourself from the current pandemic. But you should wear it around your house while doing chores. Or at least, I will.

There he is.

