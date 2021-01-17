It's Cold as Fuck Outside, So Get a Keyless Remote 2-Way Start System Installed in Your Car for Just $350 Right Now

Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System | $350 | Best Buy

I know, I know—we’ve had remote start deals in the past for as low as $250. But you know what? Those deals were in the fall, back when the weather was fair and you had all the breezy time in the world to start your fucking car.

Things have changed. It’s January. It’s fucking cold outside, ok? It’s 19 degrees Fahrenheit where I am, and 37 in New York City. Normally $600, this Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-way remote start system for $250 off is a really good deal now that you are potentially in the middle of a winter of getting into a cold car day after day.

Plus, installation even includes app access, which means you can control your car’s remote start and locking system using your phone or your new remote. Plus, consider the investment in being able to not only start your car in the morning to warm it up from your toasty bed right now, but to also be able to cool down your car from the grocery store checkout line on a future hot summer day. Seriously, think about it— remembering that summer exists is the only thing getting me through my Minnesota winter.

For the mobile access, which is via the DroneMobile service, you have a free 30-day trial after installation. According to Best Buy: “Plans require additional fee with no contract or annual commitment. Pause or cancel service at any time. There are no reactivation charges.”

And ya’ll don’t even Compu-start with me in the comments. It’s cold ok? Let’s all just have some hot cocoa or something.