It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

It's Cold as Fuck Outside, So Get a Keyless Remote 2-Way Start System Installed in Your Car for Just $350 Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
16
Save
Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System | $350 | Best Buy
Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System | $350 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System | $350 | Best Buy

I know, I know—we’ve had remote start deals in the past for as low as $250. But you know what? Those deals were in the fall, back when the weather was fair and you had all the breezy time in the world to start your fucking car.

Things have changed. It’s January. It’s fucking cold outside, ok? It’s 19 degrees Fahrenheit where I am, and 37 in New York City. Normally $600, this Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-way remote start system for $250 off is a really good deal now that you are potentially in the middle of a winter of getting into a cold car day after day.

Plus, installation even includes app access, which means you can control your car’s remote start and locking system using your phone or your new remote. Plus, consider the investment in being able to not only start your car in the morning to warm it up from your toasty bed right now, but to also be able to cool down your car from the grocery store checkout line on a future hot summer day. Seriously, think about it— remembering that summer exists is the only thing getting me through my Minnesota winter.

Advertisement

For the mobile access, which is via the DroneMobile service, you have a free 30-day trial after installation. According to Best Buy: “Plans require additional fee with no contract or annual commitment. Pause or cancel service at any time. There are no reactivation charges.”

And ya’ll don’t even Compu-start with me in the comments. It’s cold ok? Let’s all just have some hot cocoa or something.

G/O Media may get a commission
Saturday's Best Deals: Digital Air Fryer, Dish Drying Racks, USB-Powered Coffee Cup Warmer, and More
Saturday's Best Deals: Digital Air Fryer, Dish Drying Racks, USB-Powered Coffee Cup Warmer, and More
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter