It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

It's Carbonate Time with the SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker for $50

Daryl Baxter
Daryl Baxter
SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker | $50 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker | $50 | Amazon

If you want carbonated water at the press of a button, the SodaStream will do just that for you.

It comes with a SodaStream bottle alongside a CO2 cartridge that can fill up to 50 litres of water, alongside a one-touch system that gives you carbonated water in an instant.

From mocktails to flavoured carbonated drinks for the afternoons where you’d like to read a book or just play Animal Crossing, it’s an ideal machine that’s compact enough to be placed almost anywhere in your home.

