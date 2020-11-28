It's Carbonate Time with the SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker for $50

SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker $50 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker | $50 | Amazon

I f you want carbonated water at the press of a button, the SodaStream will do just that for you.

It comes with a SodaStream bottle alongside a CO2 cartridge that can fill up to 50 litres of water, alongside a one-touch system that gives you carbonated water in an instant.

From mocktails to flavoured carbonated drinks for the afternoons where you’d like to read a book or just play Animal Crossing, it’s an ideal machine that’s compact enough to be placed almost anywhere in your home.