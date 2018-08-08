Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PRONTO15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $238, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items that are eligible for the savings.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PRONTO15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individual auctions, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.