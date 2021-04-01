It's April Fools Day, So I Guess There's a Deadpool Movie Sale

Photo : 20th Century Fox

Deadpool Movie Sale | Best Buy

Well, it’s April Fools Day. The jokes are out in full force. Everyone is lying and begging you to laugh. I will not be partaking in this holiday. I make no jokes here at Kinja Deals dot com. So it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that *sigh* there’s a Deadpool movie sale at Best Buy. Yes, you can get Ultra HD Blu-Ray copies of each film for up to $12 each. You can also get Once Upon a Deadpool for $12, which, okay. Happy April Fools Day. Whatever.