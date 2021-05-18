It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

It's Another Tiered Deal of Pleasure From Bellesa, All for Masturbation May

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Up to 25% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | MM25
Up to 25% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | MM25
Image: Bellesa

Up to 25% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | MM25

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably. Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Advertisement

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN

The boys deserve a good toy this month too. The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.