It's Another Tiered Deal of Pleasure From Bellesa, All for Masturbation May

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably . Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: g et 15% off everything, 20% off orders $ 79 plus , and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous . Soft , powerful, perfect . I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year . So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

I’m still kind of obsessed with t he sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s p henomenal .

T he boys deserve a good toy this month too. T he Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. U ltra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

