We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear is going for up to 70% off of both men’s and women’s, including one of our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These will likely sell out fast, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
It's an Ugg-stravaganza at Nordstrom Rack
We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear is going for up to 70% off of both men’s and women’s, including one of our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These will likely sell out fast, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.