Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson products, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUST4DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and hair dryers.

They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



I purchased the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater during their last refurbished sale, and it’s still going. (It’s actually keeping me warm right now.)

This sale ends on Sunday, but stock is limited, so act fast.