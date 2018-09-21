Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you need new charging gear for your new iPhone, or want to play your Switch on a cross-country flight, Amazon’s one-day Anker sale has the goods.



The main attraction is the USB-C Power Delivery charging gear, which is capable of charging things like MacBooks and Nintendo Switches at much higher speeds than regular USB ports. The battery packs even include bonus USB-C wall chargers, which usually cost $20 or more on their own. You can read our review of them over on The Inventory.

Need some USB-C cables to go along with them? This one is 6' long, and includes a lifetime warranty for $9, or $3 less than usual.

Last but not least, you can score one of the best prices ever on Anker’s most advanced Qi charging pad, which is capable of charging iPhones at the maximum 7.5W speed. Most 10W Qi pads default to 5W for iPhones, but this is one of the few that’s capable of delivering more power.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.