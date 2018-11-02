Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker makes our readers’ favorite charging gear, and now, you can save on a bunch of it in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Highlights for me include the PowerPort II and PowerPort Speed 4, which pack two multiple powerful USB ports into tiny, travel-friendly packages, and the PowerPort Wireless 10, which is one of the thinnest Qi pads on the market.

The popular Roav Anker car charger is also on sale, and is perfect for people who need an FM transmitter to listen to their phone in the car.

And naturally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without a couple of battery pack deals. The PowerCore II Slim 10000 is incredibly thin and light given its capacity, and the PowerCore+ 26800 could keep your phone charged for a week, if necessary.

For the rest of the deals, including several cables, be sure to head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.