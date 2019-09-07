Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Lodge EC6D07 Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt, Sandalwood | $32 | Amazon

Enameled kitchen gear is essential to an adult kitchen, alongside a super sharp knife and cumin. Today, the 6qt. Lodge EC6D07 Enameled Dutch Oven is down to its lowest price ever at $32.

It’s something that’ll last a long time in your kitchen, so think of it as an investment. So, what are you waiting for? Get your stew on.