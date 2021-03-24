It's Air Max Day at StockX: Bid $1 for a Chance to Win Four Modern Nike Classics

Air Max Day RestockX Event Image : Gabe Carey

Air Max Day RestockX Event | StockX

If you’re a sneakerhead, you’re probably already aware that March 24 is Air Max Day. But in the spirit of the occasion, did you know that StockX is holding another installment in its RestockX event series? Through Friday at 12 PM EDT, you can place a $1 bid for a chance to take home a four-pair bundle comprising the Air Max 90 Bacon, Air Max 95 OG, Air Max 1 x Clot KOD, and the Air Max 97 Kaleidoscope—all recent drops collectively worth upwards of $1,500.

A grand and a half is nothing to scoff at, as you could always resell them on the platform and cash out, or add them to your collection for your friends to drool over in a bout of jealousy. No matter your level of interest in sneakers, they’re no doubt an investment that can skyrocket in value over time. And given how iconic these kicks are already, this is one lottery you won’t want to miss. Hell, I’m tempted to put in a buck myself. I’ve wasted that amount on much, much stupider purchases. For $1, the possibility of winning a fresh set of Nikes is a risk I’m willing to take, especially in that hot ice blue/red-white colorway.