It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
It's About Time: Crash Bandicoot 4 Is $20 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4) | $40 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Xbox One) | $40 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon
Image: Activision
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $40, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Amazon has the deal with a $10 standard discount and a $10 coupon stacked on top. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

