It's a Three Day Video Game Sale at Best Buy and You're Invited

3 D ay Video Game Sale | Best Buy

There’s nothing that I love more than a good hodge-podge gaming sale. Who doesn’t love to just scroll through a big list of discounted games and fill their cart with things they’ve missed out on over the past few years? Best Buy is running a three day sale on video games starting today and it’s full of hits. Where to begin? How about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? That’s down to $50, which is a rare discount. Control Ultimate Edition is down to $30 and it includes a next-gen upgrade. I’d personally advocate for Star Wars Squadrons, which is $20 (especially great if you have PS VR). There’s way more in sale for each console, so as always, pop in and see what tickles your fancy.