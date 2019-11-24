It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

It's a Terrific Day to Buy a Robotic Vacuum for Your Alexa-Powered Home

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
475
Save
ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon
ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $270 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon
ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $270 | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a couple of ECOVACS DEEBOT Robotic Vacuums with an Echo Dot down to their lowest prices ever. Choose from either the $170 DEEBOT 500 or the $200 DEEBOT 711.

Advertisement

Both come with an app and works with Alexa, so it’s easy to schedule when your new helper comes online. The big difference? The DEEBOT 711 offers a higher suction power, and a better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like cheaper vacuums.

Of course, both come with an Amazon Echo Dot to add to your collection. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Amazon's Running A Big Sale On Men's Dress Shirts In Time For Thanksgiving

Stay In The Know With a Discounted Subscription to The Washington Post Online, Today Only

Saturday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Cast Iron, AmazonBasics Kettlebells, Sunscreen, Kindles, and More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts