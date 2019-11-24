It's a Terrific Day to Buy a Robotic Vacuum for Your Alexa-Powered Home

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $27 0 | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a couple of ECOVACS DEEBOT Robotic Vacuums with an Echo Dot down to their lowest prices ever. Choose from either the $170 DEEBOT 500 or the $200 DEEBOT 711.

Both come with an app and works with Alexa, so it’s easy to schedule when your new helper comes online. The big difference? The DEEBOT 711 offers a higher suction power, and a better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like cheaper vacuums .



Of course, both come with an Amazon Echo Dot to add to your collection. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.