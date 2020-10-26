Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's a Spooky BOGO Sale at Honey Play Box, Buy One Get One 50% off for the Rest of the Week

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
BOGO 50% off Anything | Honey Play Box | Use Code SPOOKY
BOGO 50% off Anything | Honey Play Box | Use Code SPOOKY
Image: Honey Play Box

BOGO 50% off Anything | Honey Play Box | Use Code SPOOKY

Until Halloween treat yourself to something titillating in Honey Play Box’s stimulating BOGO sale. For the next 5 days buy anything in their store and get your next goodie 50% off. The discount will come off of the lowest-priced item in your cart just use the code SPOOKY at checkout.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

And gents I didn’t forget about y’all. The Taboo ($25 in this sale) is one of the top-rated masturbator cups. It’s made from soft smooth silicone for a velvety realistic feel. Made to mimic the inner structure of a lady cave this little toy brings a lot of simulation. Easy to clean so no excuses not to.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

