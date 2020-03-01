It's all consuming.
It's a Really Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum

Tercius
eufy Robotic Vacuums Gold Box | Amazon
eufy Robotic Vacuums Gold Box | Amazon

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of three terrific models: $180 eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $190 eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, or the $170 eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max(Slim).

The more you pay, the more powerful and smarter the vacuum. The 11S Max is a pretty standard, zig-zag vacuum, while the 15C Max gives you smartphone control. The RoboVac 30C gives you all of that plus boundary strips to section off certain portions of your house.

These Gold Box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on these model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out.

