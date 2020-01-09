It's a Really Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (White or Black) | $149 | Amazon
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C | $179 | Amazon
Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of two terrific models: the RoboVac 11S in White or Black for $149 and the RoboVac 30C for $179.
So what do you get with the extra cash? One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.
Here’s where it gets really interesting, Anker tossing in a couple of free goodies with the purchase of either of these vacuums.
- Use the code EUFYSCALEC1 to get a free smart scale. Add either of the robovacs and the scale to your cart, and use the code at checkout to see the discount.
- Alternatively, you can opt to get a eufy Genie and two Lumos bulbs for free, if you have the more expensive 30C in the cart (use the code EUFYGENIE to get it for free.) Sadly, this doesn’t work with the cheaper model when I tested it.
These Gold Box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on these model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out.