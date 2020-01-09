It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

It's a Really Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
2.4K
1
Save
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (White or Black) | $149 | Amazon
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C | $179 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (White or Black) | $149 | Amazon
eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C | $179 | Amazon

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of two terrific models: the RoboVac 11S in White or Black for $149 and the RoboVac 30C for $179.

Advertisement

So what do you get with the extra cash? One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

Here’s where it gets really interesting, Anker tossing in a couple of free goodies with the purchase of either of these vacuums.

  • Use the code EUFYSCALEC1 to get a free smart scale. Add either of the robovacs and the scale to your cart, and use the code at checkout to see the discount. 
  • Alternatively, you can opt to get a eufy Genie and two Lumos bulbs for free, if you have the more expensive 30C in the cart (use the code EUFYGENIE to get it for free.) Sadly, this doesn’t work with the cheaper model when I tested it.
Advertisement
Advertisement

These Gold Box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on these model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Save Big on These Eco-Friendly and Discounted Reusable Food Bags, Today Only

Clear All Of the Snow Off Your Car With This $13 Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush

It's a Polo Party at Original Penguin, Stock Up While Polos Are Marked Down to $20

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts