It's a Really Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (White or Black) | $149 | Amazon

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C | $179 | Amazon



Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of two terrific models: the RoboVac 11S in White or Black for $149 and the RoboVac 30C for $179 .

Advertisement

So what do you get with the extra cash? One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

Here’s where it gets really interesting, Anker tossing in a couple of free goodies with the purchase of either of these vacuums.

Use the code EUFYSCALEC1 to get a free smart s cale

to get a free Alternatively, you can opt to get a eufy Genie and two Lumos bulbs EUFYGENIE to get it for free. ) Sadly, this doesn’t work with the cheaper model when I tested it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These Gold Box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on these model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out.