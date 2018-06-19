Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 15% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 15% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PLAYFUL15, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $179. Just don’t forget the code!