Photo: Amazon

Ecovacs makes some of the most popular budget-friendly robotic vacuums out there, and two of their best models are cheaper than ever today, for Prime members only.

The OZMO 601 includes Wi-Fi and app support, as well as the ability to use it as a mop, in addition to vacuuming. $260 is a whopping $120 less than usual.

The DEEBOT 900, on the other hand, can’t be used as a mop, but it does have higher suction power, and sensors that can actually map out your home for better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like most vacuums in this price range. $280 is $120 less than usual, and an all-time low.