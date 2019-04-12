Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner to just $265, which is $100 less than usual, and an all-time low.

The DEEBOT 901 offers a higher suction power, and sensors that can actually map out your home for better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like most vacuums in this price range. It comes with an app and works with Alexa, so it’s plenty smart.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.

