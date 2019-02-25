Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $180, the best price we’ve seen.

Or, for $225, you can opt for the brand new RoboVac 35C, marked down from $300. Cleaning performance-wise, it looks like a dead ringer for the RoboVac 30, but adds Wi-Fi, Alexa support, touch-sensitive buttons, and even a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

