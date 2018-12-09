Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOYOFDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $168. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $248. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing holiday gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JOYOFDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.