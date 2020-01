The Polo Event Photo : Original Penguin

The Polo Event | Original Penguin | Promo code OPPOLOS

Did I say the word polo enough in the headline? Cause I’ve got a few more Ps for you. The popular Polo Event is back on at Original Penguin. You can get a variety of styles starting out at just $20 (almost $50 off) when you use p romo code OPPOLOS at checkout. You can get all the polos you desire on sale from now through January 19.