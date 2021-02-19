It's a Minecraft Sale Party at Best Buy and Everyone Is Invited!

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Minecraft (XBO) | $15 | Best Buy
Minecraft (Switch) | $20 | Best Buy
Minecraft (PC) | $25 | Best Buy
It’s time to break a bunch of blocks and be square! As part of Best Buy’s gigantic Microsoft sale, you can grab Minecraft discounted on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game’s price differs on every platform for some reason, with the Xbox One version being the lowest at $15. I don’t think I really have to explain what Minecraft is at this point. It’s a global phenomenon that’s endured over the past decade thanks to its endless creative potential. Kids love it, adults also love it but pretend to hate it. That’s Minecraft, baby!
