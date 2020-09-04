It's-a Me, Mario Games on Sale for $40 Each!

Graphic : Gabe Carey

After hosting its first exciting Direct in what feels like ages, it became clear that—unlike the Tokyo Olympic Games—working-class hero Mario Mario will be able to attend his own birthday this year. That’s right, it’s the 35th anniversary of the mustachioed plumber, so of course Nintendo had a few surprises up its sleeves, namely the 64/Sunshine/Galaxy-toting Super Mario 3D Collection, which is slated to arrive later this month, on September 18.

Advertisement

In the meantime, if you just can’t get enough the guy, Mario’s other adventures are on sale for $40 including: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe—a 2D sidescroller that originally appeared on the Wii U back in 2012—Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Maker 2. The latter, a build-your-own-level creator akin to LittleBigPlanet, is on sale at Best Buy, whereas the other two are $20 off on Amazon. While you wait to revel in nostalgia with old-time favorites in a limited-time package, why not check in on your good pal Mario and see how he’s been doing lately?

Advertisement