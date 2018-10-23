Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Super Mario Encyclopedia is out today, and it’s the ultimate gift for the Nintendo fan in your life. The Limited Edition comes inside a ? block, and has either a mushroom, a 1-up, a fire flower, or a super star printed on the cover. You don’t get to choose, but that’s part of the fun.



The 256 page encyclopedia includes content from all 17 Super Mario games, and includes behind the scenes interviews, power-up locations, and even explanations of the games’ most famous glitches. The book came out today, and dropped from $72 to $50, within a couple bucks of the best (short-lived) preorder post.