It's all consuming.
It's-a Mario Day, so Save on Select Mario Titles

Gabe Carey
 and Elizabeth Henges
Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Walmart
Image: Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Walmart

Guess what? March 10th is Mario Day! It’s Mario Day because if you type the ‘i’ and ‘o’ as numbers, it’s Mar10, which looks like shorthand for March 10th. Clever. Anyway, in celebration of gaming’s most recognizable mascot, retailers will be holding a week-long sale on Mario games for the Switch.

At Walmart, three Mario titles are on sale for $40: Super Mario Party, Super Mario Maker 2, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games. At Amazon, you can get the same games on sale, as well as Yoshi’s Crafted World for $40. Even Mario’s friend (pet?) is getting in on the deals action.

Finally, if you want a new controller but find the Pro Controller too expensive, you can grab this Super Mario Bros. 3 themed PowerA Wireless Controller for $35.

This sale will last all week, until March 14th. It’s Mario, so retailers probably won’t run out of stock... but better to be safe and grab the titles you want now than be sorry later, right?

