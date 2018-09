Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, insulate your hands from extreme temperatures, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $14 right now (after clipping the $5 coupon).