It's a Great Day to Finally Order a Robotic Vacuum

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C | $180 | Amazon



Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of their latest and most powerful models. Today only, Amazon discounting the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C down to a low $180 .

Cleaning-wise, it’s one of Anker’s most powerful and you can tell it to start cleaning via Alexa. One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck. (Sorry!)