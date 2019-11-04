It's all consuming.
It's a Great Day to Buy One Of Our Readers' Favorite Gaming Mice

Shep McAllister
Logitech G502 SE Hero High Performance RGB Gaming Mouse | $38 | Amazon
Logitech G502 SE Hero High Performance RGB Gaming Mouse | $38 | Amazon

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the latest model in a special edition colorway is an absolute steal at $38 today.

The marquee spec here is the DPI range up to 16,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

