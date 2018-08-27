Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

If you need your stick to support 4K and HDR content, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the dongle to beat. Compared to the Fire TV Stick, it also includes access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.

