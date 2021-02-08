It's a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale at Amazon, So Clear Some Shelf Space

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale | Amazon

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful , it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. For Switch owners, I can’t recommend Ori and the Will of the Wisps highly enough. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. As aa slightly more hidden gem, I’d also recommend checking out Void Bastards if you’re into stylized shooters or roguelikes. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

