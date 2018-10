Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Anker Bolder LC40 LED Flashlight might be small enough to fit in your pocket, but it packs a punch when it comes to illuminating your path. With 400 lumens of brightness, not to mention its anti-slip finish, hand strap, and water-resistant, durable aluminum body, darkness doesn’t stand a chance. Use promo code ANKER421 to light up your life with this torch for just $8.