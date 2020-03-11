It's 2020, Get Yourself a Pair of Wireless Headphones

Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon | Promo code PJ2F7Q5A + Clip coupon

If you’re in the market for a pair of affordable Bluetooth headphones, you should give Crazo earbuds a try. They’re only $20 with the combination of a promo code and a clipped coupon. The earbuds have an ergonomic design in order to fit comfortably in your ears without moving an inch. They also come with a built-in mic so you’ll be able to take phone calls and has up to 3.5 hours of listening time when fully charged. I’d grab a pair just in case the deal goes bye-bye.