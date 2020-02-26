It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

It's 2020, Charge Your Phone With An Anker Powerwave Pad

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAnker Deals
883
Save
Anker Powerwave Charging Pad | $17 | Amazon | Promo code SDB25312
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad | $17 | Amazon | Promo code SDB25312

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.

Advertisement

Anker Powerwave Charging Pads have come through at a low price of $17 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at at pretty good speed. The best part, besides coming in a pack of two is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: MacBook Air, Ninja Blender, Give'r Gloves, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: JACHS Hoodies, Gaming Gold Box, Ninja Foodi, and More

Host a Movie Night Anywhere With Anker's Discounted Portable Projector

This Popular Ninja Blender Is Down to Just $70