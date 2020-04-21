It's all consuming.
iTechDeals is Selling a Refurbished MacBook for Only $799

Elizabeth Henges
Apple MacBook Pro 13” Retina Laptop | $799 | iTechDeals | Use code MACB799
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Are you in the market for a new MacBook, but don’t want to break the bank? iTechDeals is selling a refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Pro for just $799, if you use the code MACB799 at checkout.

What will you get with this laptop? Well, this baby has an Intel Core i7, a 500 GB Solid State drive, Intel Iris 6100 graphics processor, and more things that I can read off the product page.

In short, it’s a MacBook! If you’re a Mac Head, you’ll love it. But you only have until the 25th to take advantage of this deal, so act fast!

