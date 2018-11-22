Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Stupid-cheap Fire Tablets are nearly as much of a Thanksgiving tradition now as turkey and football, and this year’s deals don’t disappoint. The kid-friendly Fire 7 is just $30, but you should probably spend the extra $20 to get the new Fire HD 8, which has better battery life, more storage, better speakers, and a nicer screen. Or, if you’re looking for a portable TV replacement, consider the Fire HD 10 for just $100, which is absolutely bonkers for a device with a 1920 x 1200 IPS display.

Note: At the top of the page, you’ll also find discounted kid’s editions of each tablet, which come with kid-friendly content options, a rugged case, and a two-year warranty that covers accidental damage.