It Takes Two is Out Today, So Grab an Xbox or PC Copy for $36

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Image: EA
Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the PC or Xbox version of the game for $36 at Newegg. Enter the code EMCETSX24 at checkout and you’ll get a digital code for the game. Redeem the PC version on Origin and the Xbox version on Xbox One or Series X/S. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.