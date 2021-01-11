It’s Time to Safely Watch Tenet at Home, Now $15 on Blu-ray or $20 in 4K

Tenet (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital) | $15 | Amazon

Tenet (4K Blu-ray/BR/Digital) | $20 | Amazon

Director Christopher Nolan’s pointed insistence that his latest spectacle-filled film, Tenet, be viewed in theaters hit an unavoidable hurdle in the form of the pandemic... and the fact that the film still released despite the circumstances proved very divisive indeed. You might have a take on it! I sure do.



In any case, if you resisted the FOMO and waited to safely watch the epic time-bending thriller , now’s your chance: Tenet hit home media less than a month ago, and it’s already marked down to $15 on Blu-ray/DVD or $20 for a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray at Amazon. Both physical discs come with a digital code, as well, so you’ve got options.

