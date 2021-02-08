It’s Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movie and TV Blu-rays, 4K Blu-rays, and DVDs at Amazon

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Media Sale Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fresh batch of media to help get you through the rest of the pandemic-intensified winter, you’re in luck: Amazon is holding a huge Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on physical media, which includes movies and TV shows.



There’s a whole lot included in the promotion. If you’re keen on box sets, for example, you can snag the 4K Blu-ray complete set of Game of Thrones for $157 or Star Trek: The Next Generation in on Blu-ray for $123. There’s the Bill & Ted movie trilogy on Blu-ray for $27, as well as The Dark Knight ($20) and Indiana Jones Blu-ray ($30) box sets.

As far as individual movies go, you could snag Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 4K for less than $8, Captain Marvel on DVD for $13, or Better Off Dead on DVD for just $5. Into high-res anime remasters? Ghost in the Shell is $15 in 4K while Akira is $38. In any case, whatever you pick from the promo, the lowest-priced item of the three is the freebie at checkout.

Browse the extensive listings and see what you find! We’ve also highlighted some of the best gaming deals in the sale, too, if you’re looking for fresh things to play.

