Let’s not skip past Mother’s Day just yet, but if the only thing your dad likes to get as a gift is watches, listen up. Don’t buy him another ugly tie he is never going to wear for Father’s Day. Instead, you can get him a watch during the Fossil 40% off sale.

Help your pops become a little more tech savvy with a Gen 3 Smartwatch, which has a gorgeous and easy to read interface. This $180 watch comes with a brown leather strap, but you can also order it in blue. Not every dad loves tech, for the simpler father, the Essentialist Three-Hand Black Leather Watch for $85 is probably more up his alley. If your dad isn’t into watches, that’s fine too. Chances are, he’s been using the same work bag since 1999 because dad’s refuse to let go of things. You can get him this Buckner Rucksack Backpack, which is $100 during the sale.



Obviously, women can enjoy this sale as well. Watches aren’t just for dudes! You can order the Gen 3 Smartwatch for women in rose gold for $193. Or, if you prefer some nice leather goods, this vibrant Chelsea Crossbody is only $96 during the sale.