Neo Geo Mini + Two Controllers + HDMI Cable | $100 | Walmart

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the console bundled with two controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for $100. That’s less than the console by itself used to cost, and those extras would have pushed your total investment to about $160. You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.