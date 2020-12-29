It Is Time To Buy Some Realistic Duck Decoys for $31

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack Image : Walmart

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack | $31 | Walmart

Hear me out on this one: Walmart is currently selling a three pack of realistic duck decoys for $31 and honestly why not? Generally these are used by hunters as a way to lure creatures in, so if that’s your jam then this is a solid deal at about $10 a duck. But why can’t we all just get some realistic ducks in our lives? I mean, these are perfect replicas of some of natures most majestic creatures. Behold the beauty of these two drakes and one hen. Watch as they peacefully float upon the water’s surface. Place them in your pool and sit beside them like a modern day Tony Soprano. Talk to your therapist about their significance. It’s ducks all the way down in 2021, folks.